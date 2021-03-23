Police impersonator pulled over driver, then followed him along B.C. backcountry road, RCMP say

Mounties in B.C.'s Boundary region are searching for a suspect who allegedly posed as a police officer to pull over a driver on a backcountry highway and then trailed the victim until he was able to call for help.

According to an RCMP news release, the person who was targeted was driving along Highway 33 in the Westbridge area on Sunday night when someone in a white pickup truck pulled up behind him, followed him for a short distance and then turned on a set of red and blue lights installed in the truck's grill.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder, and the suspect approached his vehicle with a flashlight, police say.

"Although the victim exited his vehicle briefly during the interaction, he managed to re-enter his truck and flee towards Kelowna," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in the statement.

"The suspect reportedly followed the victim for several kilometres before pulling off the highway. The victim contacted a family member when he entered into cell service range, who in turn reported the incident to police."

The suspect is described as a clean shaven older man with unkempt blonde hair, standing somewhere between six feet and six feet two inches tall. He was wearing a white dress shirt with a dark pair of casual pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.