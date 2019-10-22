West Van cop's 'predatory behaviour' highlighted by B.C. police complaint commissioner

A West Vancouver police officer was fired for what British Columbia's police complaints commissioner describes as "predatory" behaviour involving 11 women.

The case study in the commissioner's annual report says an investigation was launched when a victim of violence by her partner received inappropriate photos from the unnamed officer.

The report says an investigation determined the officer's conduct spanned six years and involved women he met while on duty, using his position of trust as a police officer to develop sexual relationships with the 11 women.

It says "the pattern of behaviour by this officer was deemed to be predatory in nature."

The officer retired before a disciplinary hearing, but the report says his employment records will say he was dismissed from the department.

It says the officer also misused police department equipment, such as cellphones and email, by sending sexually explicit and other inappropriate photos, messages and written communications to the women.