Several B.C. polar bear swims cancelled or moved online over COVID-19

A venerable New Year's Day tradition is being put on hold in several B.C. communities for the second year in a row as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise.

Vancouver's Polar Bear Swim, which sees swimmers brave the icy cold waters of English Bay, will not take place on Saturday.

In its place, organizers have asked participants to take a "digital dip" at 2 p.m. PT by dunking themselves into a bathtub or pool filled with cold water (at least 7 C) and sharing a photo or video online using the hashtag #VanPolarBearSwim.

Those who register on the City of Vancouver website will receive a commemorative certificate.

Vancouver's Polar Bear Swim founder, Peter Pantages, is pictured standing in the snow in 1927. (Vancouver Park Board)

More than 7,000 swimmers registered for the virtual dip last January after the century-old event moved online due to pandemic restrictions.

Still, several swimmers kept with tradition and jumped into the frigid ocean water at English Bay on New Year's Day.

The last official in-person polar bear swim at English Bay took place on Jan. 1, 2020, marking the 100th anniversary of the event. The tradition was started in 1920 by Peter Pantages, who had recently immigrated from Greece.

'My first polar bear dip was when I was 3 months old' Duration 1:53 Lisa Pantages shares the story of her family's connection to the New Year's Day polar bear swim in Vancouver. 1:53

Elsewhere, organizers of the The Polar Bear Plunge near the White Rock Pier said the swim will not take place in person this year.

The Port Moody Penguin Plunge has also been cancelled, as has the Polar Bear Swim planned for Sidney on Vancouver Island.

A polar bear swim in Colwood, southwest of Victoria, is still set to kick off at noon at Esquimalt Lagoon on Saturday.

"The City of Colwood said there's no plans to cancel at this time so we're sticking by that," event organizer Christopher Kelsall said Tuesday.

"But the COVID numbers are skyrocketing, so if they say, 'Hey, we're going to kibosh it,' we'll kibosh it. But until then, it's on."

Current provincial restrictions state outdoor organized seated gatherings can have a capacity of 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

Kelsall said attendees in Colwood will be encouraged to maintain physical distance and wear masks.

"Take a couple of masks down, in case you get one wet," he said.

Kelsall said the event, which will raise funds Victoria Women's Transition House, has drawn 2,000 to 3,000 people to the lagoon in the past, but numbers may be smaller this year if the event proceeds.

Much of the province has experienced Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in recent days. The cold air and snow could remain until the weekend, according to Environment Canada.