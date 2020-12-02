B.C. expects to receive 'small amount' of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week

B.C.'s provincial health officer says the province will receive a "small amount" of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week, the first step in an ambitious rollout that will stretch well into 2021.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday she didn't have exact numbers for the initial shipment, but said the vaccines will go to those most vulnerable, including long-term care residents and health-care workers.

Her update came hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.

Health Canada is expected to approve the vaccine this week.

"That light at the end of the tunnel is there," Henry said, shortly after announcing a ban on gatherings outside of households would be extended into the new year, curtailing holiday gatherings.

"We need to do our piece to keep our rates low, so that we prevent people from dying till we have this protection."

Trial run underway this week

The biggest hurdle will be distributing the vaccine, which must be stored in a freezer at –80 C to –60 C or in a thermal container at temperatures of –90 C to –60 C.

Henry said there are limited places in the province with that capacity, so it will receive small amounts to start with. The province will begin a trial run Tuesday to practice handling Pfizer's specialized containers, which contain dry ice.

Henry said there won't be enough vaccines in the first few months to impact community transmission, but the first vaccines will protect those most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

The first vaccines will also protect the health-care system, which has been strained in recent weeks from a surge in hospitalizations.

Henry said she intends to provide a more detailed vaccine rollout plan later this week, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Ross Brown, who is leading the province's vaccination efforts.

The update will include more details on when the wider public can expect to receive a shot, Henry said.

Other provinces have started to shed light on their vaccination plans.

Newfound and Labrador said it will get 1,950 doses next week, while Alberta expects to receive 3,900 doses at that time, enough to inoculate 1,950 people.

Quebec anticipates receiving four boxes by next Monday, allowing for 2,000 people at two long-term care homes to receive shots.