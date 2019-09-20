Driver carjacked at gunpoint in Penticton, B.C.

Police are searching for a suspect after a driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was flagged down by a man standing next to a motorcycle on East Side Road at about 3 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

When the driver pulled over to help, the man pointed a gun and ordered them out of their vehicle.

The victim complied, and the suspect then drove the car north toward town, police say. The victim was not harmed and called 911.

Police are now searching for a light grey 2017 Toyota Rav4 with B.C. licence plate JA790V and have been conducting patrols in the area around Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 with dark brown curly hair, standing about five feet seven inches tall. He was wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans at the time of the carjacking.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and to not interact with the suspect.