B.C. pastor charged with sexual offences involving children: police

A pastor who was servicing a Metro Vancouver church has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving children, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

Edwin Alvarez is facing three counts of sexual assault relating to a person under the age of 16, and three counts of sexual interference. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2021.

Alvarez was arrested with the help of the Saanich Police Department on Jan. 4.

New Westminster police said they began investigating Alvarez after receiving several reports.

Police did not say how many victims are involved or which Christian church the pastor was affiliated with, other than to say it was a small, Metro Vancouver location.

"We encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual violence to come forward and report the incident to police," said NWPD Sgt. Justine Thom.

"We take these reports seriously, and this case is an example of how offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence."