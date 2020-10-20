NDP Leader John Horgan ranked most competent among party leaders, new poll shows

British Columbians find NDP Leader John Horgan most competent among the leaders of the three major parties and tied with Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau for most trustworthy, according to a new election poll.

The Vote Compass poll from Vox Pop Labs asked 26,164 respondents between Oct. 4 and 19 to rate each party leader from zero to 10 when it comes to competency and trustworthiness.

Horgan was rated an average of 6.5 when it comes to competence, compared to 5.3 for Furstenau. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson was rated 3.9.

Among voters who stated their intention to vote NDP, Horgan was rated 7.6 for competence. Furstenau received an identical rating among the respondents who specified their intention to vote Green.

Among respondents who intend to vote Liberal, Wilkinson scored a full point lower at 6.6.

Broken down by gender, women rated Horgan slightly higher for competence than male respondents. The gender gap widened for Furstenau, with women rating her competency at almost a point higher than men.

Slightly more men than women reported Wilkinson as being competent.

As for trustworthiness, respondents rated Horgan and Furstenau at 5.8. Wilkinson was rated 3.4

British Columbia's election day is Oct. 24.

Meanwhile, a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests a narrowing margin between the B.C. NDP and B.C. Liberals.

It shows the NDP still holds an advantage and would likely win the most seats, but the party's position is not as solid as it was earlier in the election campaign.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in British Columbia exclusively by CBC/Radio-Canada. The findings are based on 26,164 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from October 4, 2020 to October 19, 2020.

Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, language, region and past voting to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the actual population of British Columbia according to census data and other population estimates.

We asked respondents to rate the party leader's competence and trustworthiness on a scale of 0 to 10. All results provided in this report are averages. As expected, most variation is driven by political preferences.