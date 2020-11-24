Collision between barge and fishing boat in Vancouver Island harbour leads to diesel spill
The Canadian Coast Guard is responding after a collision between two vessels in the harbour at Parksville, B.C., caused hundreds of litres of diesel to leak into the water.
According to tweets from the Coast Guard, a barge carrying a fuel truck struck a fishing boat in the French Creek Harbour on Monday afternoon.
The collision caused the tank of the fuel truck to rupture, spilling 300-500 litres of diesel into the harbour.
The Coast Guard says it has deployed absorbent pads to soak up the fuel, and it's working with the barge's owner on the next steps in the cleanup.
