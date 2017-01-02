B.C. Parks website crashes minutes after opening reservations

British Columbians are clearly yearning for the great outdoors.

The B.C. Parks website crashed just minutes after opening summer bookings for provincial campsites Monday morning.

The reservation system reopened at 7 a.m. PT for B.C. residents only, after officials closed reservations for out-of-province residents to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But hopeful campers encountered spinning wheels and pages that failed to load. Some users reported that the website had already crashed before 7 a.m. The B.C. Parks call centre had a busy signal.

I made it all the way to this screen before the B.C. Parks website crashed. And here is where I have stayed for 10 minutes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCparks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCparks</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ny23jmBtuD">pic.twitter.com/Ny23jmBtuD</a> —@rmccloskey Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCParks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCParks</a>, it's not like you had months to prepare for this. Phone down, website crashing. —@rsfelling

The province started reopening provincial parks ahead of the May long weekend, roughly a month after they were closed amid concerns over COVID-19.

Recreational camping will be allowed in those parks again as of June 1.

All campers will be asked to show ID proving their residency when they arrive at the parks, according to an environment ministry spokesperson.

Non-B.C. residents with existing reservations will be refunded before June 15.

Reservations made by non-B.C. residents starting Monday are subject to immediate cancellation without refund.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.