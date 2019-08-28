Electric bicycles are growing so popular that B.C. Parks has had to implement a new policy regarding their use to protect sensitive ecosystems.

The authority says e-bikes allow more riders to use trails and reach areas that were previously limited to a few visitors, leading to increased pressure on habitats.

The policy says that those with Class 1 e-bikes can ride on any B.C. Parks trail where mountain bikes or other cycling is already allowed, but those with Class 2 and 3 e-bikes can only ride on trails and roads designated for motorized vehicles.

Class 1 e-bikes are not considered motor vehicles under the Park, Conservancy and Recreation Area (PCRA) regulations. These e-bikes have motors that only work when the rider is pedalling, and have a maximum output of 500 watts.

The motors of Class 2 and 3 e-bikes are capable of providing partial or full assistance by throttle. Both are considered motorized vehicles under PCRA regulations.

B.C. Parks says its primary goal is to educate the public on the new policy to generate voluntary compliance. However, if riders are not willing to comply, tickets up to $575 may be issued.

The policy goes into effect immediately.