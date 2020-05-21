B.C. closes its provincial campsites to non-residents this summer

Campsites in B.C. provincial parks will be closed to people from outside the province this summer, as officials continue to adjust the rules to the coronavirus pandemic.

BC Parks said in a statement on Thursday that non-B.C. residents who already have reservations should call before June 15 to cancel and receive a full refund.

Reservations made after next Monday by non-residents will be subject to immediate cancellation without refund.

"The health and safety of our BC Parks staff, park operators and visitors continue to be our top priority. We are all in this together," the agency said in the statement.

BC Parks did not say how it will determine who is a resident.

The province started reopening some provincial parks ahead of the May long weekend, roughly a month after they were shuttered amid concerns over COVID-19.

There are also new regulations around bookings, including restrictions on double sites, which are no longer be bookable as single sites for two separate parties.