B.C.'s latest pandemic travel restrictions are 'devastating' blow for tourism, industry CEO says

The recent public health order restricting non-essential travel in and out of the Lower Mainland has come as a "devastating" shock to tourism businesses in B.C., an industry leader says.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases surging to unprecedented levels in B.C., the province's Restart Plan, which removed a recommendation to avoid non-essential travel throughout the province in late June, took a step back with the announcement Saturday.

According to health officials, it's a measure required to slow the transmission of the virus — but it's another blow for the local tourism industry, which continues to be rocked by the pandemic.

"I can tell you today, the reaction is one of utter devastation," said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. "We understand why this needs to happen — it doesn't mitigate the fact that it is devastating."

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters the new public health order, which is in force until at least Nov. 23, is based on areas where COVID-19 transmission has been identified.

"This virus was being spread when people were travelling around the province," said Henry. "We know that this virus moves with people and it is we who have the ability to stop that transmission."

The provincial health officer's comments came as she reported another 998 new cases over the previous two days, along with five new deaths, bringing the province's total death toll from the virus to 281.

Tourism revenues down 70%

According to Nursey, revenues are down 70 per cent this year through September for the tourism industry in the Greater Victoria area. There had been, however, some recent success with weekend getaways, he said.

"We see travel from all over Canada, and we're not aware of any outbreaks related to any of our hotels or attractions this summer, whatsoever," said Nursey, pointing out that travellers from outside the Lower Mainland are still welcome to visit Vancouver Island.

But after four months of non-essential travel expressly permitted by health officials, the new restriction is a frustration for the tourism CEO.

"Governments need to make a strategic choice. They need to let one of the most important industries in the economy to shut down and fail entirely, or they need to support us," said Nursey. "The stopping and starting is absolutely killing the industry."

He said doing what's necessary to get through a second wave of COVID-19 infection in B.C. is "the only responsible thing to do," but with news of a potential vaccine in the new year and a promising rapid testing pilot, Nursey hopes businesses can get clear guidance on the pathway to reopening.