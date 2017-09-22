5 British Columbians dying every day from overdose, coroner reports

The surge in overdose deaths in B.C. shows no sign of waning with an average of five people dying every day, according to the latest figures from the B.C. Coroners Service.

In the month of October alone, 162 fatalities were connected to illicit drug toxicity and fentanyl, making it the fifth month in 2020 where the death toll has exceeded 160, and the eighth straight month with over 100 dead.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing people from accessing harm reduction services while also making the street drug supply more toxic than ever with "extreme concentration[s] of illicit fentanyl."

Data taken from post-mortem toxicology testing suggests the number of cases with extreme fentanyl concentrations has increased since April 2020.

So far this year there have been 1,386 illicit drug deaths in the province.

