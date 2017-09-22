5 British Columbians dying every day from overdose, coroner reports
162 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in October, the 5th month this year numbers have exceeded 160
The surge in overdose deaths in B.C. shows no sign of waning with an average of five people dying every day, according to the latest figures from the B.C. Coroners Service.
In the month of October alone, 162 fatalities were connected to illicit drug toxicity and fentanyl, making it the fifth month in 2020 where the death toll has exceeded 160, and the eighth straight month with over 100 dead.
Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing people from accessing harm reduction services while also making the street drug supply more toxic than ever with "extreme concentration[s] of illicit fentanyl."
Data taken from post-mortem toxicology testing suggests the number of cases with extreme fentanyl concentrations has increased since April 2020.
So far this year there have been 1,386 illicit drug deaths in the province.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.