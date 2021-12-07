Overdose victims trending younger as drug supply grows ever more toxic, death review panel finds

A new report by the B.C. Coroners Service examining four years of illicit drug-related deaths says an increasingly toxic supply in the province is leading to increased deaths and that efforts to prohibit illegal drugs is only making the crisis worse.

The report, entitled B.C. Coroners Service Death Review Panel: A Review of Illicit Drug Toxicity Deaths, reviewed 6,007 deaths from illicit drug toxicity between Aug. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2021, and concludes that swifter action is needed to reduce the death rate in B.C.

"Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C., accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, motor vehicle incidents, drownings and fire-related deaths combined," a release about the report said.

B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016 when the powerful opioid fentanyl created a surge in deaths.

In 2021, there were 2,224 suspected overdose deaths in the province, a 26 per cent jump over the previous year.

The new report found that deaths from illicit drug-related overdoses are increasing both in number and in rate, the drug supply has become increasingly toxic, and the average age of death is trending younger. It is now at 42.

Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately represented in the fatalities and individuals living in poverty and with housing instability or with poor mental health are more vulnerable, it said.

The report makes several recommendations, including ensuring a safer drug supply and having provincial ministries involved in the crisis develop 30-, 60- and 90-day action plans to provide better monitoring of how and why deaths are occurring.

"We recognize that many of the timelines in the report are aggressive, but COVID-19 has demonstrated how swiftly policymakers can act when lives are at stake and we know that every month of inaction equates to hundreds more lives lost," said the report's authors, who include death review panel chair Michael Egilson.

The panel was appointed by the chief coroner and included professionals with expertise in public health, health services, substance use and addiction, medicine, mental health, Indigenous health, education, income assistance, oversight and regulation, and policing.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe speaks at a news conference at the B.C. Legislature in January 2017. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

'Urgent action is needed'

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe has forwarded each of the panel's recommendations to the relevant ministries and organizations.

"As we approach the sixth anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency into substance-related harms, co-ordinated, urgent action is needed to reduce the devastation illicit drugs have inflicted on so many people in our province," Lapointe said in a release.

"This report, by a panel of subject-matter experts, provides a roadmap. It is my sincere hope that their advice will be actioned."

A similar review released in 2018 recommended increasing treatment and recovery programs, expanding programs offering prescription medication to those who are addicted, and more testing of illicit drugs.

The number of deaths started to decline in 2019, but officials have said it spiked again during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people were isolated in their homes and the supply of illicit drugs grew more toxic.

Naloxone kits are used to prevent opioid overdose deaths. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Support groups see shifting demographics

Penny Douglass knows the heartbreak of losing a loved one to illicit drugs, and has also seen first hand how the overdose problem is growing.

Douglass lost her son to an overdose nine years ago.

She says the peer-driven support group in Kamloops, B.C., that she's a member of has seen a surge in demand, but also a shift in demographics, with more grandparents seeking help as they assume care of their grandchildren.

"These are parents whose children would be in that dangerous age group of 35 to 50," she said.

Douglass says it can be "very scary for somebody in their 70s or late 60s to suddenly be handed an 11-year-old, a nine-year-old," while they are also coping with seeing their own children struggle with addiction.

She says the group helps parents cope with overwhelming feelings of guilt.

"We kind of focus on what we call the three Cs — as a parent, you didn't cause it, you can't control it and you can't cure it," she said.

Douglass's son Simon died of a drug overdose at the age of 30 after more than a decade of struggling with substance use. He was once in intensive care for three weeks after overdosing.

"Four days after he came out of ICU and was discharged, he was back using," she recalled.

She said prior to his death, he had been in the provincial jail system for nine months.

"When he was coming out, we had said to him, 'You can't come and stay with us. You have to figure it out,'" she said.

Douglass said she gave her son a hug, gave him a garbage bag containing his belongings, and he left. Days later, he died of an overdose in Kelowna, B.C.

"There's always your feelings of guilt, but we did the best that we could at the time," she said.

Having a child with substance issues can be all-consuming, she says, so the group tries to get parents to focus on their own health and well-being while also trying to accept that they "can't fix" their children.

"Sometimes when we stop trying to fix them, they do get help," she said.

The group meets every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. PT at the Kamloops Elizabeth Fry Housing Society.