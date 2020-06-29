Paramedics responded to 131 overdoses Friday, 'the most recorded in a single day'

Paramedics in B.C. responded to 131 overdose calls Friday, "the most recorded in a single day."

B.C. Emergency Health Services tweeted the alarming number Monday afternoon.

"Overdoses were across B.C., from Chilliwack to Cowichan," the agency said in its tweet. "When paramedics respond to an overdose a patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival."

It said 131 overdoses is double the daily average.

On Friday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paramedics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paramedics</a> responded to 131 overdoses: the most recorded in a single day. This is double average daily overdoses. Overdoses were across BC from Chilliwack to Cowichan. When paramedics respond to an overdose a patient has a 99% chance of survival.#ODcrisis#LifeguardAPP <a href="https://t.co/5cTSbNmoBP">pic.twitter.com/5cTSbNmoBP</a> —@BC_EHS

Spokesperson Shannon Miller said in an email the number is the highest "since the overdose crisis began and BCEHS began closely monitoring overdose calls."

Miller said the coroner's service, not emergency health, is in charge of reporting deaths as a result of overdoses but she was not aware of any deaths from Friday's calls.

She reiterated the vast number of overdose patients who paramedics attend to — over 99 per cent — survive.

B.C. is in the middle of two concurrent public health emergencies: COVID-19 and the overdose crisis.

As of Monday morning, 174 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, while 554 have died of illicit drug overdoses as of May 31.

The BC Coroners Service said that in May alone, 170 British Columbians died of an illicit drug overdose. That was the highest total ever recorded for a single month in the province's history.