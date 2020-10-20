B.C. recorded 127 overdose deaths in September, coroner reports
Total marks a decrease from August, but is more than double the number from same month last year
British Columbia recorded 127 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in September, the coroners service announced Tuesday, pushing the province's death total for the first nine months of the year past 1,200.
The BC Coroners Service said 1,202 people have died of a fatal overdose so far this year, compared to a total of 983 deaths in 2019.
The death toll in September is more than double the 60 fatalities recorded in the same month last year. But it marked a 15 per cent decrease from the number of deaths in August after several record-breaking months in the spring and summer.
The province recorded 150 overdose deaths in August, 178 in July, 183 in June and 177 in May. The June figure marked the highest monthly death toll in provincial history.
The death toll makes 2020 the third-deadliest year on record for drug overdoses, behind 2017 and 2018.
Deadly overdoses in B.C. also continue to outpace the number of deaths from COVID-19.
People between the ages of 30 and 59, especially men, continue to account for the highest number of deaths.
The preliminary numbers announced for each month can change as coroner's investigations are completed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.