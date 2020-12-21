Overdose death toll for the year passes 1,500 after 153 killed in November, coroner reports

The B.C. Coroners Service recorded 153 deaths from suspected illicit-drug overdoses in November, a slight decrease compared to the previous month but a figure that pushes the death toll for the year past 1,500.

A statement on Tuesday said the number of deaths in November is a seven per cent drop from October, but an 89 per cent increase from November 2019. The service said 1,548 people now have died of an overdose this year, compared to 983 for all of last year.

"Tragically, as we reach the end of 2020, our province is facing a record-breaking year for lives lost due to a toxic illicit drug supply," said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe wrote in the statement.

"In the five years of this public health emergency, more than 6,500 families have experienced the grief and sadness of losing a loved one to the challenging medical condition of drug addiction."

More than half of all overdoses this year — 55 per cent — have happened inside private homes. Of those who died, 70 per cent were between 30 and 59 years old, while 80 per cent were men.