B.C. to release latest overdose death figures after record numbers in June
Chief coroner is being joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at 9:30 a.m. PT announcement
British Columbia's chief coroner is scheduled to release the latest details on overdose deaths related to illicit drugs on Tuesday morning after the province set a monthly record for fatalities in June.
Lisa Lapointe is being joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, along with officials from B.C. Emergency Health Services and the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, in releasing the figures to the end of July.
The announcement is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT.
The province recorded 175 fatalities in June, surpassing the previous high of 171 deaths in May.
There were 219 deaths in the first three months of 2016, when a public health emergency was declared by the provincial government.
About 5,000 people in British Columbia have died of illicit-drug overdoses since.
Last month, Premier John Horgan called for a national plan to help stem the overdose crisis as he backed the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police in calling for the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs to be decriminalized.
