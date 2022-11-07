At least 171 British Columbians died due to toxic drugs in September, coroner says

At least 171 people died from toxic drugs in British Columbia during the month of September, according to the province.

The B.C. Coroners Service on Monday said the new statistics mean 1,644 people have died so far this year — putting the province on track to surpass 2,000 annual deaths for the second year in a row.

"British Columbians are continuing to suffer the tragic effects of a toxic and volatile drug supply, with almost six members of our communities dying each day," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe wrote in a statement.

The statistics also mean B.C. has lost at least 150 people to toxic drugs every month for two years straight.

An estimated 10,505 people have died due to poisoned illicit drugs since B.C. first declared a toxic drug public health emergency in April 2016.

Lapointe said she was "encouraged" by report from an all-party health committee, which found the province and health authorities need to do more to stop or slow the average of six people dying per day.

The Select Standing Committee on Health issued 37 recommendations to build an array of options for people who use drugs, from increasing harm reduction efforts like naloxone kits and overdose prevention sites to rapidly scaling up prescribed safer supply to separate people from the poisoned illicit drug supply.

The provincial government received the report, but did not commit to accepting all the recommendations and has already passed many of the deadlines outlined.

Men continue to account for the vast majority of people dying due to poisoned drugs at 80 per cent. More than 70 per cent of people who died were between 30 and 59 years old.

No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

"There is no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths," the coroner added.