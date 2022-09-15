More than 10,000 people have been lost to toxic drugs in British Columbia since the province declared the drug crisis a public health emergency in 2016, the provincial coroner's service says. Those who have lost family members to overdoses say they’re angry and frustrated by the lack of progress.

Nearly 200 people died from illicit drug toxicity across B.C. during the month of July, marking an increase of almost a third from the previous month.

A preliminary report from the B.C. Coroners Service on Thursday said 192 people died in July, up by more than 30 per cent from June.

The loss means nearly 1,300 people have died so far in 2022, setting a record for the first seven months of a calendar year.

"As they have for the past seven years, these numbers reflect the ever-present threat that illicit drugs pose to substance users across B.C.," said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

"Whether they are chronically substance dependent or using only occasionally, all of those who access the illicit drug market are vulnerable to serious harms."

Leading cause of unnatural death in B.C.

By local health area, the highest rates of death this year have been in Lillooet, Mission, Terrace, Cariboo/Chilcotin and Powell River. Nearly 85 per cent of deaths happen inside, with more than half of those inside homes.

Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. ⁠— "second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost," the coroner said.

Lapointe said there is still an urgent need for government to provide access to safer supply across the province.

Last month, she referred to a report by a coroner death review panel examining more than 6,000 deaths from illicit drugs between August 2017 and July 2021.

People are pictured during a rally to raise awareness and remember those who died from overdoses. organized by the Vancouver Area Network of Drugs Users in Vancouver on Aug. 31. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The report, released in March, found the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses in the province is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy framework which it says forces users to unregulated sources.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson issued a statement on Thursday's statistics saying there is "more to do."

"I am committed to continuing to expand and evolve our government's response to this public health emergency to turn the tide and save lives," the statement read.

The coroner said Thursday post-mortem toxicology analyses don't show any indication prescribed safe supply is contributing to the number of deaths.