169 British Columbians killed by toxic drugs in August, coroner service says

At least 169 British Columbians died from toxic drugs in the month of August, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, raising the total number of deaths so far in 2022 to 1,468.

Since B.C. first declared a toxic drug public health emergency in April 2016, an estimated 10,326 people have died due to poisoned illicit drugs.

"The illicit drug market continues to pose immense risks to people across our province," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner. "People in communities across B.C. are continuing to lose friends, family members and colleagues to the unprecedented toxicity of the unregulated drug supply."

The August number works out to about 5.5 deaths per day. In total, the number of deaths is down 12 per cent from 193 in July.





Men represent the vast majority of deaths so far this year, at 79 per cent, the coroner said, while 71 per cent of the dead were between the age of 30 and 59.

Northern Health is reporting the highest rate of deaths among B.C. health authorities in 2022, at 52 deaths per 100,000 people. That compares with Vancouver Coastal Health at 48 per 100,000. The provincial average is 42 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

By local health area, the highest rates in 2022 have been in Lillooet, Cowichan Valley West, Terrace, Alberni/Clayoquot and Merritt.

The B.C. Coroners Service said 82 per cent of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2022 have occurred inside residences.



No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites, and analysis of post-mortem toxicology results has found no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.

Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost.