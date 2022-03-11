207 lives lost to illicit toxic drugs in B.C. in first month of 2022: coroner

British Columbia's horrifying illicit drug overdose crisis continues to claim several lives every day, with the latest statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service showing 207 people died in January due to toxic substances.

The numbers, released Friday, reflect the third highest number of deaths recorded in a calendar month — an average of more than six deaths every day.

January is the fourth consecutive month in which more than 200 lives were suspected lost to the illicit drug supply. In November and December, 210 and 215 deaths were recorded, respectively, averaging about seven deaths per day.

In 2021, a total of 2,224 illicit-drug deaths were recorded, making it the deadliest year to date. The latest numbers show 2022 could be on track to be as, or more, catastrophic.

The majority of people dying, according to the data, are males between the ages of 30 and 59, while 85 per cent of the deaths occurred indoors.

Greater toxicity

While illicit-drug toxicity death rates remain high throughout the province, the latest data shows there have been notable increases in smaller- and medium-sized communities.

Eleven recorded deaths in Kamloops in January made it the third most affected municipality in B.C. behind only Vancouver and Surrey. In the Northern Health region, 19 people died last month, equating to a death rate of 74.5 per 100,000 residents, by far the highest rate of any health authority region.

B.C.'s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says ensuring access to safe supply is a critical step in resolving the toxic drug crisis. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Post-mortem toxicology results also showed the volatility and toxicity of the drug supply has increased.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, approximately 23 per cent of tests showed extreme levels of fentanyl, compared to 13 per cent of results between April 2020 and October 2021.

Both Northern Health, at 29 per cent, and Vancouver Coastal Health, at 27 per cent, recorded a proportion of cases of extreme toxicity that exceeded the average for the province.

Seeking safe supply

B.C.'s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe reiterated the need for a safer drug supply in an issued statement, as many advocates, academics and health experts have been doing since the crisis began.

"We know that illicit substances in our province are toxic and that those dependent on them are vulnerable to serious harms and death," Lapointe said.

"Ensuring access to safer supply, establishing a substance use system of care, and turning the focus away from punishing and stigmatizing are critical steps to resolving this public health emergency.

The coroners' service says no deaths were reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites and there is no indication that prescribed safe supply contributes to overdose deaths.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said in a statement Friday that the province knows the toxic drug crisis must be tackled "from all angles,"

"We are swimming against a rising tide of need but we need to keep going and keep working together. There's much more to do, and we won't stop working until we turn this crisis around," read the minister's statement, in part.

Speaking on the issue in early February, Malcolmson said the province has made "historic" investments and systemic changes to help, including authorizing nurses to prescribe safe alternatives to toxic street drugs and financing hundreds of treatment beds.