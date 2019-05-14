Crews make progress on wildfire near Osoyoos

Fire crews are making good progress battling a wildfire west of Osoyoos.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire, about 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is about 80 per cent contained.

The fire grew to 500 hectares in size (five square kilometres) but the wildfire service said that was because crews ignited controlled burns to stop the blaze — believed to be human-caused — from spreading.

Firefighters said the burns were successful, and the blaze is now in less-steep terrain.

Evacuation alerts are still in place for residents of 13 properties along Sumac Road and Highway 3 in Cawston. People there are still warned to be ready to leave on short notice.

The evacuation alert is in addition to one issued shortly after flames from the vehicle on Highway 3 spread into the surrounding grass and trees.

The wildfire service previously said the blaze was burning in steep terrain and considered out of control.

Seventy-five firefighters backed up by two helicopters battled the flames. The wildfire service now says a crew of four will monitor the fire overnight.

Environment Canada says rain expected over the region by late Wednesday should continue for several days, although forecasters warn lightning is possible on Thursday.