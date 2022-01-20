Athletic siblings, returning gold medallists and more B.C. Olympians to watch at the Beijing Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games have officially kicked off in Beijing.

The opening ceremony began at 3:30 a.m. PT — making it tough for many British Columbians to catch live — but there are now 2½ for B.C. to cheer on their favourite hometown competitors.

Among dozens of B.C. athletes selected for Team Canada, here are some to look out for as the Games unfold, all with unique stories: a pair of athletic siblings, returning gold-medallists, and an entire team that will look a lot different from years past.

Justin Kripps

Summerland's Justin Kripps tied for Olympic gold in bobsleigh in 2018, and he's a favourite to reach the podium once again in his fourth Olympic appearance.

Kripps, 35, won four World Cup two-man medals this season, with one silver and three bronze. Kripps also captured a two-man Crystal Globe by finishing top three in the World Cup standings.

Last month he set a new track record during the World Cup in Switzerland.

Men's bobsleigh events begin on Feb. 14.

Cassie Sharpe

Cassie Sharpe from Comox won gold in Pyeongchang in 2018 for women's ski halfpipe, and aims to do the same this year.

In 2021, Sharpe was seriously injured in a crash at the X Games. She had reconstructive surgery on her knee two weeks after, and has had to push to be able to compete again.

Chantal and Don Sharpe, parents of Comox athletes Cassie and Darcy Sharpe, are pictured watching Cassie in the women's halfpipe in Pyeongchang in 2018. (Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

She acknowledges it'll be a tough competition this year, with young athletes new to the Games hungry for a medal.

Catch Sharpe in action on Feb. 16 and 17.

Darcy Sharpe

Cassie isn't the only member of the Sharpe family headed to China — her younger brother Darcy will be joining her in Beijing this year, competing in slopestyle and big air.

"I'm really excited," he told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"I feel like it doesn't happen very often where siblings get to go and hang out at the Olympics together, competing and let alone in completely different disciplines."

Like his sister, Darcy recently suffered a serious knee injury and has had to work hard to qualify for the Olympics.

He placed fourth in slopestyle in the World Cup last month in California, and has four career X Games medals, including a silver in slopestyle, which he earned in 2018.

Analyst Craig McMorris has called this year's snowboard team "the strongest team in all of snowboarding."

Men's slopestyle qualifications begin Feb. 5, and big air begins Feb. 13.

Marielle Thompson

Leading the ski cross team this year is 29-year-old Marielle Thompson from Whistler.

She won gold in Sochi in 2014, but sustained a knee injury while training for the 2018 Winter Games. Though she was able to compete in Pyeongchang, she did not get a medal that year.

Then, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament for the second time last March.

"It was uncertain when I was going to be able to compete honestly, in the early winter," she told The Canadian Press.

But she was back to competing shortly after, and in mid-December she won World Cup ski cross gold in Arosa, Switzerland before claiming her 50th career World Cup podium last month in Alberta.

Women's ski cross begins Feb. 16.

Men's Hockey Team

An entire team to look out for are the five members of Canada's men's hockey team: Landon Ferraro of Vancouver, Corban Knight of Oliver, Ben Street from Coquitlam, Jordan Weal of North Vancouver and Tyler Wotherspoon from Burnaby.

Hockey will look a little different this year after the NHL told its athletes they would not be allowed to travel to Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns .

Canada won gold with NHL athletes in 2002, 2010 and 2014, but hasn't topped the podium in an Olympic tournament without NHL players since 1952.

But the situation makes way for young players, athletes who have been playing in other leagues overseas, and former NHL athletes.

The men's team takes the ice on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:00 a.m. PST, first against Germany.

The team takes on the United States on Feb. 12 and China on Feb. 13 to wrap up the preliminary round.

For a full schedule of Olympic competitions, click here.