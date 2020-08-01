B.C.'s Okanagan region sees 15 new fires after lightning storm
More than 35 fires burning across the province
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says 15 fires sprung up as a result of a storm in the Okanagan region on Friday night.
Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer, says there has been a large increase in the number of fires in the province over the past few days.
(1/2) An update from the Kamloops Fire Centre: <br>A storm cell passed through the fire centre late yesterday evening, which has ignited multiple wildfires in the region. So far, the BC Wildfire Service has confirmed 15 new wildfires. <a href="https://t.co/E4k4xNfIbO">pic.twitter.com/E4k4xNfIbO</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
As of Saturday afternoon, there are more than 35 fires burning across the province.
Desrosiers says there is particular concern about more fires starting in the Kamloops Wildfire Centre, which covers the Okanagan, with dry weather conditions and more lightning in the forecast.
The Solco Creek wildfire (K50732), located approximately 27 kilometres northeast of Oliver, is roughly 13.8 Ha in size and is classified as Out of Control. There are 41 personnel, 3 helicopters and 1 piece of heavy equipment responding. No structures are threatened at this time. <a href="https://t.co/fKCk8JboXo">pic.twitter.com/fKCk8JboXo</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
The Solco Creek wildfire, about 27 kilometres northeast of Oliver, B.C., is the largest fire currently burning in the province.
The latest fires bring B.C.'s total to 285 fires across the province so far this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.