B.C.'s Okanagan region sees 15 new fires after lightning storm

British Columbia's Wildfire Service says 15 fires sprung up as a result of a storm in the Okanagan region on Friday night.

Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer, says there has been a large increase in the number of fires in the province over the past few days.

(1/2) An update from the Kamloops Fire Centre: <br>A storm cell passed through the fire centre late yesterday evening, which has ignited multiple wildfires in the region. So far, the BC Wildfire Service has confirmed 15 new wildfires. <a href="https://t.co/E4k4xNfIbO">pic.twitter.com/E4k4xNfIbO</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

As of Saturday afternoon, there are more than 35 fires burning across the province.

Desrosiers says there is particular concern about more fires starting in the Kamloops Wildfire Centre, which covers the Okanagan, with dry weather conditions and more lightning in the forecast.

The Solco Creek wildfire (K50732), located approximately 27 kilometres northeast of Oliver, is roughly 13.8 Ha in size and is classified as Out of Control. There are 41 personnel, 3 helicopters and 1 piece of heavy equipment responding. No structures are threatened at this time. <a href="https://t.co/fKCk8JboXo">pic.twitter.com/fKCk8JboXo</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

The Solco Creek wildfire, about 27 kilometres northeast of Oliver, B.C., is the largest fire currently burning in the province.

The latest fires bring B.C.'s total to 285 fires across the province so far this season.