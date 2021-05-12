2 bodies found on forestry road in Okanagan were likely victims of 'targeted incident,' police say

A couple out for a walk in a remote area of B.C.'s South Okanagan region this week discovered the bodies of two people that investigators now believe were the victims of a "targeted incident."

The bodies were found Monday morning in the area of Naramata Creek Forest Service Road, and Penticton RCMP called in forensics experts to help investigate, according to a police press release.

"Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety," Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said in the release.

However, the police statement says they also received reports of two other people who were walking through the area "under suspicious circumstances," and additional police officers and RCMP Air Services were brought in to search for them.

Despite what police describe as an exhaustive search, those two people could not be located. Investigators have not determined if they're connected with the two deaths.

The B.C. RCMP's major crime unit is handling the investigation into the bodies.

"The priority of major crime investigators will be to conduct a full assessment and gather any and all physical evidence at the scene. Simultaneously, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service will be working collaboratively to establish a positive identification for each of the [deceased] and work diligently to notify the families," Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in the release.

Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call the major crime unit's information line at 1-877-987-8477.