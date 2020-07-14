B.C. health officials provide update at 3 p.m. on COVID-19 outbreak in St. Paul's neonatal unit

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update at 3 p.m. on the COVID-19 outbreak in the neonatal intensive care unit at St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver.

Thursday, a notice from Vancouver Coastal Health announced that an outbreak of COVID-19 had been detected in the NICU, but did not specify how many people were infected and whether they were staff, patients or visitors of the hospital.

The health authority has put in place restrictions to prevent transmission of the disease.

Shaf Hussain, spokesperson for Providence Health, which operates the hospital said the NICU has been shut down and the patients transferred to a temporary satellite unit.

St. Paul's NICU provides 24-hour care for premature babies and other newborns with serious health problems who need specialized attention. It is separate from the hospital's maternity unit, which remains open and ready to deliver babies, according to Hussain..