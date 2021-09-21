B.C. Nurses' Union president resigns
Christine Sorenson's resignation from the BCNU comes less than a week after the union said it did not support making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those working in health-care facilities in B.C.
Union website says Christine Sorenson stepped down for personal reasons, desire to pursue other opportunities
The president of the union representing nurses in B.C. has stepped down.
A bulletin posted on the B.C. Nurses' Union (BCNU) website says Christine Sorensen resigned for "personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities."
"The BC Nurses' Union thanks Christine Sorensen for her years of dedication and service to the BCNU," the bulletin reads.
The resignation comes less than a week the union said it did not support making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those working in health-care facilities in B.C.
The BCNU says it encourages staff to get vaccinated but is concerned a mandate would lead to staffing crunches in an already strained system.
More to come.
