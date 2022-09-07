B.C. nurse who asked coworker to create fake vaccine records suspended for 1 week

A nurse in Nanaimo, B.C., who asked a colleague to create fake COVID-19 vaccination records for him and shared false anti-vaccine information on social media has had his licence suspended for one week.

Jeremiah Isaksen was working as a community health nurse with a "high-risk population" at the time of these incidents in 2021 and early 2022, according to a public notice from the College of Nurses and Midwives of B.C.

The notice says Isaksen has signed a consent agreement acknowledging that he made posts on social media falsely suggesting COVID-19 vaccines were "unnecessary, unsafe and possibly lethal."

The notice does not include any further information about his request for phoney vaccine records.

Isaksen also admitted to giving a cannabis edible to an elder, outside of their health-care plan.

Apart from the one-week suspension of his nursing registration, Isaksen has also agreed to complete a course in ethics and review the concept of informed consent.