Male patient charged after B.C. nurse badly beaten on the job

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have arrested and charged a 62-year-old male hospital patient following the serious assault of an on-duty nurse.

On Tuesday, just after 7 a.m., patrol officers were called to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital for a report that an on-duty nurse had been assaulted.

According to a police statement Thursday, the nurse had been attacked, sustaining serious injuries to her head and face, which required immediate medical attention.

Police said Neale Heath, 62, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

