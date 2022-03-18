For many B.C. communities, Nowruz — or Navroz — is a time for reflection and renewal

The Persian New Year marks the arrival of spring, and with it comes a sense of new beginnings.

Called Nowruz in the Persian language Farsi, Navroz in the Ismaili Muslim tradition, and Naw-Rúz in the Baha'i faith, the festival is celebrated at the time of vernal equinox — falling on March 20 or 21 — when the sun crosses the celestial equator, and night and day are equal in length.

After two years of not being able to celebrate together during the pandemic, people gathered Tuesday at West Vancouver's Ambleside Park for Charshanbe Suri, a celebration that precedes Nowruz, and features food, music and fire jumping.

For the Persian community, fire jumping holds a special significance, says Sara Shishman in West Vancouver.

"When you jump over the fire, it takes away all your sadness," she said. "It purifies you."

Charshanbe Suri, the precursor to Nowruz, the Persian New Year, features food, music and fire jumping. (CBC)

Baha'i celebrations reflect community's diversity

For the Baha'i community, Naw-Rúz is a time to break bread together and volunteer in the community.

The act of giving is a focal point, as is fasting for 19 days from sunrise to sunset, leading up to the special occasion.

Michelle Murphy, an external affairs representative for Baha'i's of Vancouver, says there will be multiple Naw-Rúz celebrations in the Metro Vancouver area, including one at Vancouver's McBride Park on Sunday. Celebrations will be as diverse, she says, as the community itself.

"It's wonderful to have this mixing of all of these different ways of celebrating," she said.

Michelle Murphy says Naw-Rúz celebrations reflect the diversity of the Baha'i community. (CBC)

Navroz marks a time of transition

For Ismailis, depending on the region they're from, Navroz is about food, prayers, dances and clothing, says Aly Sunderji from Burnaby.

"It's when we would make our resolutions as well to better ourselves and recommit to spiritual search," the 33-year-old said.

To Sunderji, Sunday's Navroz festivities mark a time of transition, and he hopes this year brings a move away from two years of reduced community contact due to the pandemic.

"We're so grateful that this day is coming when we can actually be physically together," he said. "I'm sure it'll be a very emotional day for all of us."