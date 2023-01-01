Here are B.C.'s first babies of 2023

A number of families across B.C. rang in the new year by welcoming new babies.

Here are 2023's New Year's babies in British Columbia.

According to the B.C. government, the first child born in the province in 2023 was delivered at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at 12:02 a.m. PT Sunday.

The baby girl, named Gabriella Louise V. Camayang, weighed five pounds 10 ounces, or around 2.5 kilograms.

While Camayang was the first baby born across the province, others weren't too far behind.

Vancouver Island's first baby 2023 was a boy born at 12:15 a.m. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, according to Island Health. He weighed seven pounds 10 ounces, or just over 3.45 kg, according to the health authority.

The first child born in the Northern Health region, a seven-pound 15-ounce boy named Paxton, was delivered at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George at 12:45 a.m. The authority says he is the first child in his family.

In the province's Interior, the first baby was delivered at 1:10 a.m. at Cranbrook's East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Interior Health says Brandi Cann gave birth to a baby boy who weighed eight pounds seven ounces, or 3.82 kg.

Vancouver Coastal Health was the last health region to welcome a New Year's baby. The region's first child of 2023 was born at 2:35 a.m. at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, according to a VCH spokesperson.

The baby girl weighed eight pounds three ounces, or 3.7 kilograms.

The first babies born in B.C. in 2022 came just minutes apart on Jan. 1. A boy was born at Victoria's General Hospital to Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood at 12:04 a.m. PT.

At 12:09 a.m., Brittany Colebank and Calvin Melenka welcomed their baby girl at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George.