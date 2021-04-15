What you need to know about B.C.'s new travel restrictions

On Monday, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced new travel restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Horgan says the new restrictions are in place to ensure that British Columbians stay within their own local areas and reduce non-essential travel. A formal order will come at the end of this week and the restrictions will be in place until the end of the May long weekend.

It's a significant change from Horgan's tone a few months ago where he cited (falsely) that Manitoba only had "four roads" in and out of the province compared to B.C.'s dozens of roads and major airports as the reason why the west coast would not follow the prairie province's stricter travel rules.

"We never said we couldn't do it, we said it would be logistically challenging — and it is and remains so," he responded Monday.

What are the new restrictions?

You will not be able to book accommodation or a camping site outside of your local health authority. This is currently being done through a voluntary basis of the tourism sector, but Premier Horgan says he is willing to bring a government order in if necessary.

Operators will cancel any bookings that have already been made, he says.

Parks BC will ensure anyone who has booked a provincial camping site outside of their health authority will be refunded.

In addition to no longer accepting bookings for recreational vehicles — like campers and trailers — at the end of this week, BC Ferries will also contact passengers who have already made reservations to make sure they are essential travellers. (Robb Douglas/CBC)

BC Ferries will stop accepting bookings for recreational vehicles — like campers and trailers — at the end of this week. BC Ferries will also contact passengers who have already made reservations to make sure they are essential travellers. It will not be implementing any extra sailings this year for the May long weekend.

In addition, on Friday Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be issuing orders under the Emergency Program Act to restrict a person's ability to leave their health care authority. The order will be enforced through a roadside checkpoint program.

"Do not plan a holiday until after the May long weekend," said Horgan.

When do they come into effect and how long do they last?

The formal order for the restrictions will be put in place later this week, and they are in effect until Monday, May 24, the end of the May long weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer says May 24 was chosen because it's when the province expects to have 60 percent of its adult population protected with vaccine.

Can I travel within my health authority?

It is technically permissible to travel within your health authority — some of which cover large geographic regions, or in the case of Island Health, all of Vancouver Island — but Horgan urged people to stay close to home for the next five weeks.

"We're asking people to use their common sense," said Horgan.

Passengers are pictured at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond, British Columbia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Travellers will not be able to book accommodation outside of their local health authority for the next five weeks until May 24, the end of the long weekend. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What if I live on the border of a health authority?

Horgan says he understands there is a lot of movement between certain health authorities, ie. in the Lower Mainland between Vancouver in Vancouver Coastal Health and neighbouring municipalities like Burnaby and Surrey in the Fraser Health authority, or around Quesnel which borders the Interior and Northern Health authorities.

"We get that. We want to make sure that public safety health representatives are not going to be heavy handed with this," said Horgan.

"This is for those who are recklessly flaunting the rules. It's not for regular folks who are going about their business."

What is a roadside checkpoint? What happens if I'm found travelling outside my health authority?

The roadside checkpoints will apply to all travellers passing through, and Horgan likened it to the impaired driving checkpoints conducted during the Christmas season.

"There will be a fine if you are travelling outside of your area without a legitimate reason," said Horgan, although he did not provide details on how much the fine would be.

B.C. RCMP Traffic Services demonstrates new COVID-19 safety protocols during the 2020 holiday impaired driving checkstop campaign. (CBC)

Horgan says the authority for the checkpoints will come from the Emergency Program Act. He says the government will be consulting with the BIPOC community to make sure the restrictions do not give anyone fear that there will be additional repercussions, stressing it would not like be the orders implemented and later rolled back by Ontario Friday.

"We're not going to follow other provincial leads and bring forward proposals that can't be enforced," said Horgan. "It is not our objective to go into some sort of state where we are watching and monitoring everybody's activity."

How do I prove that I am an essential traveller?

Horgan did not provide an answer Monday, but said details would be provided in Minister Farnworth's order on Friday.

What about out-of-province travellers?

The province says it will be erecting new border signs along the B.C.-Alberta border, reminding people to stay within their own province if travel isn't essential. At this point, there will be no checkpoints.

Horgan said he's grateful that other provinces are encouraging their residents to stay home, adding anyone trying to book accommodation from outside of B.C. over the next five weeks won't be able to do so.