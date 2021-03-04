B.C. targets gang and drug violence in new gun bill

The province says gang members will have a tougher time getting their hands on both real and imitation firearms under a new bill targeting gun violence.

The Firearm Violence Prevention Act, introduced into the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, includes a series of measures to curb gang violence in the province, including penalties for people transporting illegal guns and ending the sale of imitation firearms, like airsoft and pellet guns, to youth.

The bill follows a slew of recent targeted shootings in Metro Vancouver, including the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

"We are putting expert advice into practice to reduce shootings related to gangs and the drug trade. These new measures targeting illegal and imitation firearms will give police additional tools and help make our communities safer," said Farnworth in a statement.

If the bill is passed, it will introduce measures to both penalize drivers who transport illegal firearms as well as impound their vehicles. It will also curtail gang members's use of shooting ranges.

Imitation firearms are also being targeted by the legislation.

According to the province's Illegal Firearms Task Force report, that list includes guns that have a projectile velocity under 152.4 metres per second. The most common forms are BB guns, pellet guns and airsoft guns.

The bill would stop the sale of imitation guns to youth and "make it illegal for [them] to fire or display these weapons anywhere a provincial, federal, First Nations or municipal law prohibits discharging firearms."

The bill would put protections in place for social workers and health-care workers who breach client confidentiality by reporting to police about guns.

The province says the legislation would also strengthen existing rules concerning armoured vehicles and body armour, including allowing the government to collect the fingerprints of those who apply for a permit.