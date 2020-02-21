Neskonlith supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs block rail line west of Kamloops

Members of the Neskonlith Indian Band have set up a blockade along the CP Rail tracks between Chase and Kamloops to show their support for the fight against a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

About a dozen people joined the blockade on Thursday afternoon, telling CBC they're demonstrating in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en people opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The blockade is right across from the Neskonlith community hall, and some drivers were honking in support as they passed on the highway.

Protesters who spoke with CBC said they face similar issues to the Wet'suwet'en because the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is planned to run through the traditional territory of the Secwepemc people, and in both cases, the land is unceded.

"The problem stems from them refusing to acknowledge our title and rights and our responsibility to the land. That's why these things are happening and will continue to happen," one woman told CBC.

She said members of the RCMP have visited the blockade and told the demonstrators that they're on private property. The protesters say they told police to return with a deed to the land.