3 people ticketed for organizing rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Nelson

Three people that police are describing as "key organizers" have been ticketed $2,300 each after a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Nelson, B.C.

According to a press release from the Nelson Police Department, about 150 people participated in a "freedom rally" at the local city hall on Saturday afternoon. Between 75 and 80 people also took part in a march on Baker and Vernon streets.

Police say the rally was "observed to be peaceful," but it still violated a provincial health order against large social gatherings and community events.

Officers say they identified "several key organizers involved in the event," and issued $2,300 violation tickets to each of them.

Those ticketed include a 58-year-old woman from Winlaw, a 42-year-old man from Halfmoon Bay and a 41-year-old man from Vancouver.