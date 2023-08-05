The wildfire that has been rampaging through the Shuswap region of B.C.'s southern Interior has also sparked a fight over whether local Opposition MLAs have been encouraging residents to disobey firefighters, or if the government is refusing to listen to critics of its response to the fires.

The Bush Creek East fire has destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties, and authorities have called it a major front in the province's worst fire season on record. A B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) official said the blaze swept through the Shuswap like a tornado.

But it has also been in focus because of some residents' decision to defy evacuation orders and defend their homes from the flames.

B.C.'s New Democratic Party government accused the Opposition B.C. United of supporting residents who refused to obey evacuation orders in the Shuswap, while the Opposition denied the accusation and said it was calling on the government to work with the community, which it eventually did.

"People elect MLAs in various areas of the province to be their voices, especially in a time of crisis and worry,'' said Peter Milobar, the B.C. United finance critic who represents a riding in Kamloops, around 50 kilometres southwest of the Bush Creek East fire's perimeter.

He said the government refused to listen to MLAs who were "simply conveying back to the government where their shortcomings in a disaster are, and where the problems are, that's a problem."

WATCH | CBC News explains the tension in the Shuswap: Why are Shuswap residents angry over B.C.’s wildfire strategy? Duration 1:29 In the Shuswap region, numerous homes have been lost to the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire burning northeast of Kamloops. Residents in the area have voiced frustration over how the wildfire has been handled. CBC’s Justin McElroy breaks down the latest on the tension that has emerged between a government and its people.

Milobar was one of three B.C. United MLAs in the region, including Greg Kyllo and Todd Stone, who issued a statement last week calling for "critical supplies" to be sent to North Shuswap residents who stayed to fight the fire, despite an evacuation order.

"These individuals should receive the supplies they need to continue to protect properties and structures in their communities. This government must order an end to this blockade of vital resources immediately," it said.

Milobar said he and his colleagues "weren't politicizing" and instead were "conveying exactly what we were hearing on the ground."

"Really, at its core, what we were asking for was either more provincial resources in that area, which were obviously needed, or a way to bring the locals that have the right skill set into the fray,'' said Milobar. "And that's actually what they wound up doing."

Milobar said the statement was not encouraging residents to "civil disobedience," or "to be law-breakers."

"If you don't have a skill set to actually physically fight the fire, you should not be in the area. You need to leave," he said.

'Should be ashamed of themselves': NDP MLA

In recent days, North Shuswap residents with firefighting skills have indeed been recruited to work with government firefighters in the area, B.C. Wildfire Service officials said.

But NDP MLA Ravi Parmar said the B.C. United statement had encouraged residents to "disobey orders from emergency responders," and had put "the lives of first responders and families on the line."

"To have MLAs encouraging people to disobey those orders is ridiculous and those MLAs, like Greg Kyllo, should be ashamed of themselves,'' said Parmar, recently elected in a byelection in the Victoria-area Langford-Juan de Fuca riding.

"It's been a bizarre week for the B.C. United Party,'' he said, pointing to a social media post by the party's Kelowna-area MLA Renee Merrifield blasting Conservative Leader John Rustad for supporting people who battle wildfires threatening their homes.

Yet Kyllo, Stone and Milobar's statement had supported residents doing the same, Parmar said.

The Bush Creek East wildfire destroyed 31 Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw homes and dozens more like these pictured along the shore of Shuswap Lake on Aug. 19. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Parmar also said a B.C. United fundraising effort for wildfire evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross appeared be an effort by the party to collect potential voter information.

But Dean Pogas, director of communications for the B.C. and Yukon Red Cross, said in a statement that "no personal donation information has been provided, or will be provided, to the B.C. United party'' and only dates and dollar amounts were collected.

No progress on mitigation: Milobar

Milobar said the government has been talking about wildfire mitigation improvements since 2017, but little has been accomplished.

He said the residents of West Kelowna and North Shuswap who lost homes this summer have joined the likes of Lytton, Monte Lake and White Rock Lake, which sustained wildfire property losses in recent years.

Rod Poffinbarger and wife Alanna Stearns, who lost their home to the Bush Creek East fire. The couple told B.C. Premier David Eby on Aug. 22 that they were frustrated by the provincial response to wildfires in the Shuswap. (Chad Pawson/CBC)

The Central Okanagan Regional District says 189 properties in the Kelowna region have been destroyed or significantly damaged by this season's wildfires.

"The reality is they haven't actually changed or modernized what they are doing in any significant way, to adapt to what we're seeing playing out in our communities every year," Milobar said.

Parmar acknowledged the summer has presented challenges for the province, and he expected the government to undertake a review.

"There's certainly going to be time post this wildfire season for British Columbia, for our ministers and the premier to look at what's happened and how we can be better prepared," he said.

"It's clear with climate change we need to be better prepared. That we need to be doing more work in regards to the impacts, like wildfires, atmospheric rivers and other natural disasters."