B.C. NDP to introduce ride-hailing legislation in November

The provincial government is expected to introduce long awaited ride-hailing legislation this month.

Premier John Horgan said Tuesday he expects to have it before the House and passed before MLAs rise for their Christmas break.

"Within the next two weeks it will be introduced and I expect that with the amount of support that we have in the legislature that it will be passed," Horgan said.

Premier John Horgan says beyond legislation, there's a lot of work to do before ride-hailing comes to B.C. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Ride-hailing hurdles

While a ride-hailing bill may be passed into law by the end of 2018, don't expect to see Uber and Lyft on the roads by January. ​

Horgan said the government has to look into changes to insurance packages and a requirement for criminal record checks for drivers.

He says the government wants to make sure the playing field is level for new entrants and those already in the sector.

"A lot of work to do, but we're confident that we're well on our way, and the legislation will set the table for that into the new year," said Horgan.

A Lyft spokesperson said in an emailed statement the company was looking forward to reviewing the upcoming legislation "with the hope of bringing Lyft to B.C. as soon as possible."

The province has said the fall of 2019 is expected to be the target date for ride-hailing companies to operate legally in B.C.