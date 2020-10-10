B.C. NDP promise to work to build new school in Vancouver core if elected
Green and Liberal leaders expected to make announcements Saturday afternoon
The B.C. NDP are promising to build a new school in Vancouver's Olympic Village neighbourhood if elected.
New Democrat candidates George Heyman and Brenda Bailey made the announcement on Saturday morning.
Parents have complained about the lack of schools in the area, starting petitions and websites in an effort to have their concerns addressed.
Every year, hundreds of parents in Vancouver face a lottery system for schools in their catchment areas where the number of children exceeds available space.
The NDP previously blamed the Vancouver School Board for a delay in opening a new school, while the school board said the education ministry did not offer up funds.
Elsewhere, Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is expected to announce the party's platform points on housing, transit and livability later in the day.
B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is due to make an announcement on healthcare in Richmond, B.C., Saturday afternoon.
With files from CBC News
