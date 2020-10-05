B.C. NDP platform promises benefit of up to $1,000 to families

The B.C. NDP would give families in the province up to $1,000 in a one-time recovery benefit if elected, the highlight of an election platform that mostly expands on policies made in their first term.

Leader John Horgan unveiled the party's platform at 10 a.m. PT, halfway through an election campaign in which polls show him in solid position to be re-elected in the Oct. 24 election — something no NDP leader has ever done.

The $1,000 recovery benefit would apply to families whose household income is under $125,000 (with reduced amounts for families making up to $175,000) and would give $500 to single people making under $62,000 (with reduced amounts for single people making under $87,000).

Other key parts of the NDP's platform include:

Free transit for children 12 and under

A rent freeze until 2022 and a renter's rebate of $400 a year for households under $80,000 a year not already receiving rental support

A second medical school in the province

To date, the NDP campaign has focused mostly on highlighting past policy decisions and re-announcing spending committed to in this year's budget, although they have promised new spending on senior care homes.

In 2017, the NDP's platform contained 122 promises with clear policy outcomes, 96 of which had been completed or were on their way to being finished when the election was called.

The Liberals and Green Party are expected to release their platforms later this week, ahead of next Tuesday's election debate.