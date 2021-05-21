1 person killed in Nanaimo shooting

One person is dead and several people have been arrested following a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien said the shooting in the parking lot of the Rock City Centre shopping plaza was reported at around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was found dead inside a parked vehicle. Several arrests were made at the Best Western Hotel on Metral Drive in connection with the violence, O'Brien said.

A vehicle connected to one of the arrested people was seized as well, and investigators have searched the hotel for forensic evidence.

"This is a dynamic investigation and at this time we cannot confirm if there are others who are not in custody who may be involved in this shooting. As further information becomes known, the public will be advised," O'Brien said in a statement.

Police don't believe there is any further risk to the public but have yet to say whether the shooting is gang-related.