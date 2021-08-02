Should British Columbia change its name? As we reckon with history, some say it's time

There's been a national reckoning on place names and the people they're named after — and some say that conversation should include looking at the name of British Columbia, which refers, in part, to Christopher Columbus.

Robert Jago, a writer and consultant from the Kwantlen First Nation and the Nooksack Tribe, says any association with the Italian explorer, who is widely associated with the beginnings of the violent colonization of the Americas, is problematic.

"I think everyone knows this by now, but Christopher Columbus had some issues. Even in his day, he was seen as incredibly violent, genocidal," Jago told guest host Angela Sterritt on CBC's The Early Edition.

"To name a jurisdiction after this person is, in this day and age, not something we would do."

The conversation around naming places has reached a fever pitch this summer. For example:

A statue of Egerton Ryerson lies on the grounds of the university in Toronto that bears his name, after being toppled on June 6. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Michelle Nahanee, who is Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and the founder of Nahanee Creative, says this renaming process is important and an opportunity to look at what we believe now as a society.

"[Renaming B.C.] would be an opportunity to take us into the future as a decolonial land and approaches that are more connected to the land and the values that are here today," Nahanee said.

Choosing a new name for B.C., Jago said, would be a fresh start.

"It's really hard to build things up when we're continuously being pulled back and reminded of this horrible past," he said.

"If we can have a new name, that's part of it."

Possible alternative names for B.C.

Jago says one possible name for the region, which he described in detail in a recent article for Canadian Geographic, is the name S'ólh Téméxw, pronounced "soul tow-mock." It means "our land" or "our world" in Halkomelem, the language spoken by the Kwantlen people at Fort Langley, where B.C. was declared a colony in 1858.

However, both Jago and Nahanee say it's difficult to come up with a name when the jurisdiction of British Columbia is itself an artificial colonial creation made up of many different regions and nations.

"There are 34 Indigenous languages and then 60 more dialects. I can't really say we can pick one word from one of those languages," said Nahanee.

Ashley Churchill, a consultant who is from the Simpcw First Nation and born in Tk'emlúps, says another option is using words from Chinook jargon, the pidgin language that came out of the trade relationships between the various Indigenous nations and settlers in British Columbia in the 19th century.

"[Since] the catalyst for B.C. becoming a place and becoming part of Canada was trade, [the Hudson's Bay Company] and the Northwest Company and the gold rush, maybe [we should use] the trade language that was also developed here to facilitate communication, that multicultural communication across language boundaries and cultural boundaries," Churchill said.

B.C. is where land meets water, says Ashley Churchill — noting the province has 386,049 lakes, 1,955,540 kilometres of rivers and streams, and 37,902 kilometres of coastline. In Chinook, the term for land meeting water is Illaheechuk or Illahee Chuk. This file photo shows the Inside Passage from aboard a BC Ferries sailing between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

Churchill says one option that reflects the geographical nature of this region is the Chinook term Illaheechuk or Illahee Chuk, which means "where land meets water", where illahee (or il'-la-hie) means land, ground or earth and chuk means water.

Nahanee says rooting a new name in Chinook jargon, a language that represents a group of people, settler and Indigenous, is a good idea.

"We've blended all of our languages to figure out how to communicate with each other. That's something that's born of this place," Nahanee said.