Dozens of family members gathered on the bleachers scattered around the Halifax Commons, cheering on members of Team B.C. in the North American Indigenous Games.

In one of the first matches of the week long tournament, members of Team B.C.'s male team took to the field and competed against Manitoba and Saskatchewan in softball.

The 16U male softball team for British Columbia suffered defeat in both matches, with starting pitcher Tristen Wallington saying practice would be the key to success for the team.

"It was rough but Saskatchewan is a good team. We are going to have to take what we saw and learn," the 15 year old said.

Athletes complete years of training to compete in NAIG

Wallington is from Terrace, and says it took years of commitment and practice to get ready for the opportunity to showcase his talents at NAIG.

"I would go out and throw maybe 100 pitches everyday with my catcher. I'd also go out and practice with the national team three times a week so I was very busy," he said.

But the teen says aside from the competition, the games have also been a chance to connect with other Indigenous youth from North America.

"I have been able to meet a lot of people. The hotel is a good spot for socializing. It's nice to learn about other people and where they come from," Wallington said.

Team B.C. represented by various cities, Indigenous communities

Wallington's father Lorne is the assistant coach on the team.

He says the male team is comprised of players from all across the province, adding many members of the team met and practiced together on Sunday after travelling to Halifax.

"Our team is stretched out across British Columbia. We have players from Fort St. James, a couple players out of Terrace, we have players from the Lower Mainland and up into Vernon and Cache Creek," he said. "We have all kinds of parts of B.C. covered but the problem with a team like that is getting them together to practice."

Wallington adds while the team will continue to practice and compete throughout the week, NAIG has allowed him to contribute to the team and to support his son.

"I have been coaching him since he was seven years old and he works hard on his game. And he works as hard as an ambassador for the game, I think he was born on the grass," he adds. "He just loves the ball field. So if he's there, I go and get to drive him. So here I am."

NAIG an opportunity to celebrate sport, culture and friendship

Wallington says the games provide a safe space for Indigenous athletes and their families to celebrate their successes.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this is the biggest trip that a lot of these athletes are going to make as they grow up, especially from outlying communities, it's quite amazing to see," he said. "When they did the opening ceremony, to see an arena just full of young athletes and everybody there singing and cheering."

Wallington adds one of the most important things that the games provides to young Indigenous athletes is the chance to meet other Indigenous people, to share their life experiences and to create new friendships by meeting others on the field or cultural events.

"They're basically sharing their contact information with people who a lot of us back in the day when we were teenagers would have walked by and just said hi and kept going. By the time they walk past each other and say hi and suddenly they know everything about each other," he said. "It's great. I just see the players at the hotels and there's all the different teams mingling in the lobby and sharing stories about where they're from."

More than five thousand athletes from across North America are participating in the North American Indigenous Games.