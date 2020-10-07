Senior dies in fall at B.C. canyon
An 85-year-old man is dead after he fell down an embankment at Myra Canyon, near Kelowna, B.C.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene near Kelowna
Mounties say they were called to the area at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to help firefighters and paramedics rescue the man, but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating what happened.
"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death," RCMP Const. Solana Paré said in a news release.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the mans' friends and family during this difficult time."
Police say they aren't releasing any further information for privacy reasons.
