More than five years after Myles Gray died in a confrontation with several Vancouver police officers, his family has learned that none of the officers involved will face charges.

Crown counsel visited Gray's mother, Margie Reed, on Wednesday morning and told her no charges will be laid in connection with her son's death in a Burnaby, B.C., backyard on Aug. 13, 2015, Reed told CBC.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the news in a statement Wednesday, saying the evidence does not meet its standards for charge approval.

"The only witnesses to the physical altercation and restraint of Mr. Gray by the police were the attending members of the VPD [Vancouver Police Department]. Based on the evidence available, the BCPS is not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers committed any offence in relation to the incident," the statement read.

Gray, the 33-year-old owner of a wholesale florist business in Sechelt, B.C., suffered a long list of injuries in his encounter with as many as eight Vancouver officers. He was unarmed at the time.

According to court documents filed by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), those injuries included "fractured voice box; nasal fracture; dislocated jaw; fractured right orbital eye socket; fractured posterior right third rib; fractured sternum; hemorrhagic injury of one testicle; multi-focal bruising to thigh and right arm."

Gray's hands and feet were bound in handcuffs and a hobble at the time of his death, according to emails from the IIO's chief civilian director sent to Gray's mother.

No civilian witnesses, no surveillance video

The decision not to charge anyone comes nearly two years after Crown prosecutors began considering the evidence gathered by the IIO in their investigation of the case.

There were no civilian witnesses to what happened, and no surveillance video has been located.

What is known is that the fatal encounter began when police arrived at an address in southeast Vancouver to investigate reports that a man was spraying a woman with a garden hose.

The altercation that ended Gray's life took place in a backyard on Joffre Avenue in neighbouring Burnaby, B.C.

Gray is shown shortly before his August 2015 death. (Margie Reed)

The investigation into what happened was stalled for months because of a dispute with Vancouver officers over their duty to co-operate with the IIO.

An officer who witnessed Gray's death, Const. Hardeep Sahota, refused numerous requests from the watchdog to sit for a second interview with investigators, according to a court petition filed by the IIO.

It was only after that petition was filed that Sahota agreed to sit for a second interview.

The investigation was also complicated by the fact that Gray's injuries were so extensive. B.C.'s coroner was unable to determine an exact cause of death and had to call in experts from outside the province to assist with the investigation.