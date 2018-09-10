Every municipality in British Columbia — in song

Want proof for how seriously Justin McElroy takes his job as CBC's municipal affairs reporter? Click play on the video.

He has sung the names of every municipality — all 162 — plus some extras like "UBCity" and Bowser, set as a parody of "Yakko's World" from the American animated comedy television series Animaniacs.

Why would Justin do such a thing? Well, because he's Justin (follow him on Twitter, and you'll understand). And also this was his and a videographer's entry for a talent competition for CBC employees. (They won, in case you're wondering).

We decided to share a more polished version with a wider audience, and roped in a graphic designer and a social media editor (me) to help him out. And the result, is well, this video!

This video is our way of kicking into high gear our municipal elections coverage ahead of the Oct. 20 vote.

