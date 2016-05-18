B.C. municipalities join federal government's side in carbon tax court fight

The Supreme Court of Canada has granted intervener status to six B.C. municipalities in the federal government's carbon pricing court case.

Vancouver, Victoria, Richmond, Squamish, Nelson and Rossland have joined the federal government's side in a court case expected to be heard by the Supreme Court in March 2020.

At issue is whether the federal government can impose a carbon tax on provinces that have chosen not to implement one. The province of Saskatchewan lost its initial lawsuit against the tax in June but has appealed.

"A national price on pollution is the single most effective way to take action against the climate crisis," said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a statement.

The Saskatchewan government will be arguing the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa next spring. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, who oversees a municipality of approximately 4,000 people, said "this is an issue that impacts all Canadians, whether we live in large urban centres of small rural communities."

The province of B.C. had intervener status when Saskatchewan and Ontario first took the tax to court this year.

University of Victoria political scientist Michael Prince said it's possible the government might create more flexibility for the provinces opposed to the carbon tax before the court case goes ahead.

"We'll have to see ... if there's any compromising for a middle ground," he said.

Over two dozen other groups have also joined the court case as intervenors, including the Canadian Labour Congress, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the the David Suzuki Foundation.