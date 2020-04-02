Unable to run deficits, local governments face a budget dilemma due to COVID-19

Every type of organization faces challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, but municipalities have a particular problem.

On one hand, they're a government, and therefore expected to help citizens in times of crisis. But in British Columbia, municipalities legally can't run deficits — and that's putting most of them in a difficult position.

"It could be very dire for the City of Vancouver and for municipalities in general because we're facing not just a health crisis, but we're facing a major economic crisis," said Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon in which he's expected to discuss a report looking at different financial scenarios depending on how long it takes the resume "normal" activities across the city.

The city has already laid off 1,500 workers, and several other municipalities have taken smaller measures.

Between fear of people and businesses not being able to pay property taxes, community centres and other revenue generating services being closed, and even things like the suspension of metered parking, local government options could be grim.

In some cities, that could mean priorities already endorsed by council — like new initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or consultation for a city-wide plan in Vancouver — may need to be cut back. In other municipalities, it could mean even sharper reductions in staff.

"How long the pandemic goes on ... will have a dramatic impact on the city's financial health for the remainder of the year," said Kirby-Yung.

Union of B.C. Municipalities president Maja Tait says she's hopeful the province steps in with assistance soon. (Sooke City website)

Provincial response coming

Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke and president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, says the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting all sizes of municipality, with many already cutting budgets for the upcoming year.

"Many of us are choosing a path of being prudent because we appreciate the circumstances ... some things that obviously have been scheduled and planned for are not going to happen," she said.

In normal circumstances, a municipal facing serious financial issues can work with the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia, which pools borrowing and investment needs.

In addition, most municipalities are in fairly good financial position, some with hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve — but the fact virtually every community is facing such a big revenue shortfall this year means Tait is looking for the province to step up.

"I think it would help if they came forward with a framework that works for all of us, because how local governments are resourced is all very different," said Tait.

In a statement, Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson hinted that the province would take action on helping municipalities "in the coming weeks."

"Our action plan's immediate focus was on relief for people, but I know COVID-19 is also causing significant financial challenges for municipalities, especially around property tax deadlines and collections," she said.

"We will ... look at how we can deploy provincial tools to help communities during the pandemic."

To spend, or cut?

While virtually every local politician will welcome provincial help, a bigger debate will come when councils have to decide how much they can assist with the economic recovery in their communities.

University of Victoria economics professor Rob Gillezeau believes that if the province provides financial flexibility for municipal governments, they should take it.

"The last thing we want any level of government to do now is scale down," he said.

"The last thing we want is additional people thrown out of work … once the public health situation is contained, we're still left with this quite deep economic recession, and I think that there is a good role that [municipalities] can play there."

Gillezeau said that could mean anything from new infrastructure projects to greater grants for non-profits, to targeted programs that could help new graduates facing a nearly non-existent job market.

That debate will only come once B.C. moves from an emergency situation to a recovery. For now, mayors and councillors can only wait on higher levels of government providing them with the relief — and make backup plans if that doesn't happen.

"I don't think people want to see political divides," said Kirby-Yung.

"We also are going to have reduced revenue and we're going have to make some tough decisions. So everybody is in the same boat and I think we need to pull together on that."

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.