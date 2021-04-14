5 people a day dying on average, as B.C. hits 5th anniversary of overdose emergency

On the fifth anniversary of B.C.'s declaration of a public health emergency, an average of five people are dying of an overdose each day in this province, according to the BC Coroners Service.

So far, 2021 is shaping up to be worse than 2020, which was the deadliest year on record for overdose deaths with 1,716 lives lost.

"Every life lost is a policy failure not allowing us to implement strategies to help people and remove them from the illicit drug supply." said Guy Felicella, an adviser with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use who struggled with homelessness and addiction for decades.

After nearly dying in 2013 of a drug overdose, Felicella, who had been in and out of jail throughout much of his life, sought treatment. Now, he uses his experiences to help end the stigma and push for health policies.

Guy Felicella looks at an old photo of himself from the days when he was in and out of jail and battling addiction. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"We're treating it likes it's a criminal justice issue," he said, "We're punishing people for using drugs. They're being arrested, thrown into jail. And being thrown into that cycle in itself is so hard to get out of in my own personal experience."

Guy Felicella with his family in Surrey, B.C. He is now a peer clinical adviser with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use. (Chris Corday/CBC)

From January 2016 to the end of February 2021, 7,072 people have died of an overdose, according to the BC Coroners Service.

"Safe supply is the most urgent needed response to the illict drug supply right now," he added.

Corrine Woods lost her 22-year-old son Tony to opioid poisoning in January 2018.

"We know that drug addiction is a health issue, so when we looked for help for our son in Prince George, there was no place for us to turn to."

Woods, who now volunteers with Moms Stop the Harm, says when her son looked for help from doctors he was told to come back when he was sober.

Corrine Woods with a sign filled with photos of her son Tony, who died of an overdose in 2018. ( Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"They're still being told they have bad behaviour.

"I think there is still some amount of the population that thinks that mental health and substance abuse doesn't impact their family" Woods said. "This can affect anyone."

The latest data shows a total of 329 people died in the first two months of 2021. That's more than double the deaths recorded in the same time period last year, when B.C. recorded a combined 156 deaths for January and February 2020.

Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, are expected to speak Wednesday morning on the five year anniversary of the emergency declaration.

"These deaths are preventable, " Felicella insisted.

A socially-distanced vigil and walk to honour loved ones lost to overdose will begin at 1:30 pm Wednesday at the corner of Pender and Abbott in Vancouver.