Former B.C. Mountie charged with breach of trust following sexual misconduct allegations

Breach of trust charges brought against a former RCMP officer in Kelowna, B.C., are related to allegations of sexual misconduct involving seven different women, according to court documents filed July 19.

The charges against Brian Mathew Burket were announced Wednesday afternoon.

In an emailed statement, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Burkett has been charged with breach of trust in connection with his duties as an officer and relate to allegations of misconduct against seven individuals.

The statement said the alleged offences took place between October 2015 and August 2016.

But court documents obtained by CBC show the seven individuals are all women with whom Burkett is alleged to have pursued a sexual relationship.

A ban on publication of their names has been ordered by the court.

The prosecution service says the charges were approved by a senior Crown lawyer with no prior or current connection to the former officer.

Burkett's next court appearance is Sept. 23 in Kelowna Provincial Court.